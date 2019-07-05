Walmart to offer station for charging vehicles

By: Staff report
Electrical vehicle charging stations will be installed at the Lumberton Walmart Supercenter, located on Fayetteville Road. Electrify America chargers at the store will be available to the public for use 24 hours a day.

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Walmart Supercenter is among a group of Walmart stores across the state that will soon have an electric vehicle charging station.

The stations will allow people to charge their electric vehicles while they shop and is part of a broader plan to develop a coast-to-coast charging network, which would make Walmart one of the largest retail hosts of charging stations across the United States, according to a press release from the retail chain.

“Along with providing our customers with an enhanced shopping experience through added convenience, this initiative also allows us to contribute to the expansion and accessibility of our nation’s EV charging station infrastructure,” said Mark Vanderhelm, vice president of Energy for Walmart Inc. “Many of our Walmart associates and customers are EV drivers, so providing access to these stations is the right thing to do for our customers, our business and the environment.”

Electrify America chargers at the store will be available to the public for use 24 hours a day and will feature 150 kilowatt and 350kW DC fast chargers. Chargers at this power can charge vehicles at speeds of up to 20 miles of range per minute. The Electrify America charging stations at Walmart stores offer CCS connectors and CHAdeMO chargers, meaning almost every electric vehicle model on the road today can charge there.

