Davis back ‘home’ as attorney for county

LUMBERTON — With only a week in the Robeson County attorney’s office, Rob Davis will appear in court on Monday in a lawsuit involving the controversial Atlantic Coast Pipeline, a proposed multi-state natural gas pipeline that terminates near Pembroke.
A Lumberton native who has been practicing law in Bladen County for 24 years, Davis brings a wealth of legal experience to the county. But before he can assume the mantle of county attorney, Davis will work for several months with Gary Locklear, a retired Superior Court Judge who has been serving as interim county attorney since July 2018.
As Locklear told the county commissioners on Monday, and Davis agrees, his new law partner has “hit the ground running.”
In his first week, Davis polished off a noise ordinance for the Sheriff’s Office. Besides representing the county in lawsuits and advising the Board of Commissioners, he will work with all county departments.
“It has been a good start, and everybody has been great to work with,” Davis said from his second-floor office in the Old Agriculture Building. “I have a great staff and a wonderful mentor in Gary Locklear.”
There is another thing.
“I am looking forward to coming home,” he said.
Davis, a Lumberton High School graduate, is the son of Lumberton Mayor Bruce Davis and his wife Pat.
Davis says that Bladen County has been good to him. His wife, Jessica, is a Bladen County native, and they raised two children, Cassidy, a second-year student at East Carolina University, and Lilly, a rising high school freshman.
“I like the small-town feel of Elizabethtown,” Davis said. “It reminds me of Lumberton when I was growing up.”
In Bladen, he served as an elder in the Presbyterian Church and on the Bladen County Board of Elections. Davis coached youth soccer for 20 years.
A psychology major at East Carolina, Davis started his career for Southeastern Regional Mental Health working with developmentally disabled adults in Bladen County.
“I got the job as court liaison with clients of the mental health agency,” he said. “I did that for five years, and that’s when I became interested in the law.”
Davis received a law degree from Oklahoma City University School of Law. Tim Moore, speaker of the North Carolina House of Representatives, was a classmate there and remains a good friend. Sen. Danny Britt Jr., another Bladen County native, followed them there. Britt represents Robeson and Columbus counties in the General Assembly.
“I gave Danny his first job at Moore and Maynard Law Firm,” Davis said. “I worked there for five years before starting my own practice.”
Robeson County was never far away, and Davis, who had an established general law practice, took work as the attorney for children represented by Robeson County’s Guardian Ad Litem program.
“That’s the most enjoyable legal work I’ve ever had,” he said. “At the end of the day, you felt like you had restored hope for a child.”
The job also allowed Davis to have lunches with his parents and work with Robeson County’s courts and legal community.
“It was time for a change, a time to start the second half of my career,” he said. “We are planning a move to Lumberton.
“This is exciting work and very challenging. I am really looking forward to it.”
