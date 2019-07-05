Davis back ‘home’ as attorney for county

LUMBERTON — Four of the five City Council incumbents whose seats will be contested in November filed on Friday for re-election, the first day to do so.

There were a total of 10 candidates to file on the first day of the two-week filing period, which extends to July 19. Seven of those 10 accepted The Robesonian’s invitation to provide biographical information for this story, and three did not.

The filing period extends to July 19, and the general election is Nov. 5.

In Lumberton, in addition to the four incumbents, a challenger also filed.

Lumberton Mayor Bruce Davis, who is nearing the end of his first term, was among those to file, but he did not provide information to The Robesonian.

Other incumbents to file were Leroy Rising in Precinct 1, Karen Higley in Precinct 4, and Eric Chavis in Precinct 7.

Rising, a lifelong resident of Lumberton, is seeking a second four-year term as the Precinct 1 representative.

He works as a real estate broker with Century 21, and has previously worked with the N.C. Department of Transportation as the assistant district engineer for Robeson County.

“I am committed to working with the Lumberton City Council and all the city staff and employees in an effort to make Lumberton better for the future,” Rising said. “I am proud to serve the citizens of Precinct 1 and to provide a voice for their needs and concerns.”

Rising described his time as city councilman as “a humbling experience” in the wake of the strikes on Robeson County by hurricanes Matthew in October 2016, and Florence in September.

He is married to Betty Rising and has a daughter, Betsy Wilson, and a son-in-law Lynn Wilson.

Chavis, who in a January special election won the right to fill the City Council seat left vacant by the death of Leon Maynor, filed for a full four-year term as the Precinct 7 representative.

Chavis is a Robeson County sheriff’s deputy and has been a resident of West Lumberton for more than 30 years.

He has served on the Human Relations Commission, Personnel Board, and the Lumberton Housing Authority. Chavis is a member of the Lumberton Lions Club.

“I am seeking re-election so that I can continue to serve the residents of West Lumberton,” he said. “There are some things taking place in West Lumberton that I would love to stay involved with.”

Chavis is married to Debbie Spaulding Chavis, and is a longtime member of Saddletree Church.

Higley is seeking her second term as the Precinct 4 representative.

Originally from Lake City, South Carolina, she has lived in Lumberton for 40 years. She works for BB&T and has been involved with Community Watch in East Lumberton for 17 years.

“It has been an honor, privilege and pleasure to serve as your City Council woman for the past four years,” Higley said.

Higley said, if re-elected, she will work with the city to clean up abandoned homes and repair streets, and with law enforcement to reduce crime.

“I will continue to strive for the safety of our communities and our citizens,” she said. “I look forward to serving you for the next four years.”

Higley said she draws support from her husband, Bruce, whom she says is supportive of all her endeavors.

Roy Rogers, a 63-year-old Barnesville native, filed as a challenger for the Precinct 6 seat now held by Chris Howard.

Rogers is a graduate of Orrum High School and pastor of Divine Refuge Ministries Church. He served for more than 20 years in the U.S. Army and retired as a sergeant first class. Rogers also is a member of Covenant Kingdom Builders, Lumberton Pastor’s Coalition, the advisory board for Southeastern Home Care Services, and Disabled American Veterans Chapter #7. Rogers also is involved in Robeson County Re-entry Program.

Rogers’ church was recognized in a resolution by the Robeson County Board of Commissioners for its work providing shelter to victims of hurricanes Matthew and Florence.

“The only thing I can give to the public is 100% of my time and ability,” Rogers said.

Rogers is married to Madeline B. Rogers.

In Fairmont, Charles Kemp has filed for an 11th four-year term on the Fairmont Board of Commissioners. He has served for 40 years, including eight as its mayor, the longest of any commissioner.

Kemp taught at Fairmont High for 30 years, and Dillon High in South Carolina for seven years.

Engaged to be married this month to Karan Bullock, he attends Baltimore Baptist Church. He is the former co-curator of the Border Belt Museum, a former director of the South Robeson Rescue Unit and is the host of a radio show called “Focus on Fairmont.”

“I seek re-election … due to my 40 years of experience, my love for the town and her citizens, and my deep-held commitment to be of service and improve life for our citizens,” he said.

Kemp said areas of interest for him are young people and providing them activities, economic development, including offering job fairs to help people looking for work, and tearing down and removing dilapidated and abandoned houses.

In Pembroke, Larry McNeill, 74, who has served nearly 26 years on Pembroke’s Town Council, has filed for another four-year term.

McNeill retired from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s Police Department in 2007 with 35 years of experience as assistant chief. He also served in the National Guard for six years.

He currently represents the town on the Lumber River Council of Governments’ board of directors.

McNeill said he has a lot of energy left to continue serving Pembroke residents.

“Pembroke is growing fast,” he said.

McNeill anticipates progress on town projects, such as the downtown revitalization project.

“I want to be there when that’s complete,” he said. “I’m hoping it won’t be that much longer.”

McNeill said he and the council share the same vision, “growth and more growth.”

In St. Pauls, Jerry Quick, 66, filed for re-election for one of two at-large seats on St. Pauls’ Board of Commissioners.

“I have enjoyed serving our citizens of St. Pauls for the past four years as commissioner at-large,” he said. “I will do my best, if I am re-elected, to help our citizens with all of their concerns.”

Quick has lived in St. Pauls for 45 years. He served as the town’s Public Works director for about eight years. He is a member of First Baptist Church in St. Pauls.

Elbert Gibson filed as a candidate for mayor of St. Pauls, but did not provide information to The Robesonian. Gerard J. Weindel is the mayor of St. Pauls.

In Lumber Bridge, Randy Russ filed for re-election to the Town Council. He did not provide any information.