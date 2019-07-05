Severe storm drenches drought

By: Tomeka Sinclair - The Robesonian
Elm Street, the main feeder into downtown Lumberton, flooded on Thursday during the height of a storm that dumped as many as 4 inches of rain in less than two hours. Nearly 1,200 Robeson County residents experienced power outages related to the storm.

LUMBERTON — Lumberton residents woke up Friday morning to relatively dry streets despite thunder, lightning and flash flooding caused by a nasty storm that rumbled through Thursday afternoon into the evening, which also caused some power outages.

During a period of time that lasted one to two hours, depending on location, 3 to 4 inches of rain was dumped on areas of Robeson County, with parts of the city getting closer to the 4-inch mark, according to Matt Scalora, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. The rain was needed as the county has been enduring near-triple digit temperatures daily and very little widespread rain.

“It was such an intense rain in such a short duration,” City Manager Wayne Horne said.

With rain that heavy and intense over an hour, there is bound to be some flooding, he said.

”Once the rain subsided, the streets were pretty much cleared,” Horne said.

The rapid dissipation of floodwaters could be a result of the city’s effort over the past couple of months to clear out all the major canals in preparation for the hurricane season, he said. The city kept a close eye on areas to see if removing beaver dams, vegetative growth, fallen trees and trash from the canals showed some progress in the city’s drainage system.

The canal clearing effort passed the test and some flooded areas cleared within an hour, Horne said.

“That tells us that everything was working,” he said. “We were concerned about the canals and how they were functioning after they were cleaned and they seem to be working well.”

Areas that took longer to drain also were monitored by the city’s Public Works Department with an eye toward future flood mitigation projects.

Lumberton has cleared 12 miles of canals at a cost of about $2 million. A wall of earth is going up around the city’s water plant, at a cost of $1.25 million, to prevent floodwaters from reaching it as happened after Hurricane Matthew struck in October 2016. Another flood mitigation project in the works is the clearing of about 80 miles of the Lumber River, which will cost another $1.5 million.

Scalora said the river levels peeked at about 10 feet Friday morning but had already begun to drop by the mid-afternoon. Flood stage if 13 feet.

“It’s about at 9.8 now,” Scalora said about 3 p.m.

In additions to the flooding, more than 1,000 Robeson County residents lost power in the late afternoon to early evening hours of Thursday. The city of Lumberton had about 400 customers lose electricity because of lighting affecting two major power lines. All electricity was restored by nightfall about 9 p.m. Duke Energy reported about 400 customers lost power because of storm-related issues, according to Grace Roundtree, a company spokesperson.

Walter White, vice president of Corporate Services for Lumber River Electric Membership Corporation, said about 360 customers lost power Thursday.

“They were scattered throughout the county because storms were kinda spotty throughout the place,” White said. “We didn’t get the last on until about 2 o’clock this morning.”

The rain came too late for most of the corn crop, but other crops, including tobacco and soybeans, surely appreciated the wet stuff.

Tomeka Sinclair

The Robesonian

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.

