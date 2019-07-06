Art piece on council’s agenda for Monday

By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — City Council members will be talking art when they meet Monday.

On the agenda for the special meeting at 11 a.m. in council’s conference room on the third floor of City Hall, located at 500 N. Cedar St. in Lumberton, is an item that reads, “Authorizing the Installation of Interactive Public Art Piece.”

Someone has offered to donate a piece of art for use in a public place, City Manager Wayne Horne said. The art is a bench adorned with art. Authorization to locate it in a public place is being sought because it costs about $6,000.

To put that price tag in perspective, the metal benches the city places in public areas cost about $1,000 each.

A specific location for the art bench has yet to be determined, Horne said.

“I think it will be somewhere on the platform where you enter the Riverwalk,” he said.

What makes the art interactive is people can touch it.

“You can actually sit on it,” Horne said.

Other items for discussion during Monday’s meeting are:

— Bharat Kumar L. Patel’s request to rezone property on Farmbrook Drive and Hatfield Court.

— An annexation request from James L. Gibson and wife, Oakridge LAND Development Co., Stark Investment Properties, LLC, and Kyle J. Keating and wife for property located in Amberdale Subdivision.

— An annexation request from Russell Kinlaw, Ernest R. Britt Sr., and Thomas Ray Lee for property located at 1390 Linkhaw Road.

— Brenda Taylor Phillips’ request to rezone property located at 3505 Elizabethtown Road.

— A city of Lumberton’s rezoning petition for property located at 503 McPhail Road.

— A proposed revision of an ordinance pertaining to roll-out containers at mobile home parks.

— A proposed fishing pier at Stephens Park.

The council normally doesn’t meet in July, but decided to because it has several matters to attend to. It will hold a Council Policy meeting and then reconvene as a regular council meeting to take action.

