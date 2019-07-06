Lumberton man drowns in private pond

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A 55-year-old Lumberton man drowned in a private pond on Saturday, according to sheriff’s Maj. Damien McLean.

McLean said alcohol appears to have been a factor in the death of Michael Hunt.

The Sheriff’s Office responded at about 6:23 p.m. to the 2900 block of Kenric Road on reference to a possible drowning, and first responders were able to locate Hunt’s body after about an hour searching.

Lumberton Rescue, Deep Branch Fire and Rescue, Rowland Rescue and Raft Swamp Fire Department assisted in the search, according to McLean.

