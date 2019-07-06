ELIZABETHTOWN — One person has been arrested and a second person is being sought after a high-speed chase that began in Bladen County and ended with a four-vehicle accident near Littlefield Middle School.

Michael K. Chavis, 33, of 434 Turkey Branch Road in Fairmont, is charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, larceny of a firearm, breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, and two counts of possession of stolen goods. He was placed in the Bladen County jail under a $350,000 bond.

James Robert Lewis, 37, of 153 Derrick Road in Fairmont, faces the same charges as Chavis and is being sought by lawmen.

According to Bladen County Sheriff James A. McVicker, a 911 call came about 10 a.m. Tuesday regarding a home on the 8300 block of N.C. 41 West in Bladenboro. Deputies foiled a breaking-and-entering and a high-speed chase followed, he said.

“We received a call from a neighbor of suspicious activity at a home where the homeowner was out of town,” McVicker said. “When my deputy went to check out the area he saw a vehicle near the residence and when he went to investigate the car took off driving very erratically and at a high speed.”

The chase went down several side roads in Bladen County before the suspects turned back onto N.C. 41 and fled into Robeson County, McVicker said. The vehicle attempted to cut through the parking lot of a convenience store near Littlefield Middle School on N.C. 41 and struck two other vehicles and a deputy’s vehicle.

Both men fled from the scene on foot and Chavis was quickly captured, McVicker said. Lewis was able to escape on foot. A search that included a helicopter ended about noon when the suspect was identified.

The deputy, whose name was not released, was transported to Bladen County Hospital, where he was treated and released for back injuries. McVicker said the suspects’ vehicle, which was a rental car, and the patrol car were both heavily damaged.

Deputies recovered two weapons from the suspect vehicle, one of which had been reported stolen earlier. Property from the home where the break-in occurred also was recovered.

“I wish to thank the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol for their assistance in this matter, McVicker said. “Their quick response to our request for help was instrumental in the arrest of Chavis and discovering the identity of Lewis.”

Chavis https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_michael-chavis-1.jpg Chavis Lewis https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_james-robert-1.jpg Lewis

One man arrested, search on for second suspect