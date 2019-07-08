DOT to hold open house on planned roundabout

PEMBROKE — The public is invited to an open house that the N.C. Department of Transportation will hold during which they can review a preliminary design for a new roundabout planned at N.C. 710 and Deep Branch Road.

The informal meeting will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on July 16 at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s Center Annex at 239 N. Odom St. There will be no formal presentation. People may review the proposal, ask questions and submit comments about the design.

The roundabout is intended to reduce the number of crashes and their severity at the intersection. Since 2012, there have been 33 collisions at the intersection, which has a traffic signal. Nine collisions involved motorists who ran a red light, often leading to T-bone crashes. There also were nine crashes in which drivers turning left failed to yield to oncoming traffic.

The Transportation Department says roundabouts improve safety because drivers slow down to 15 to 20 mph and travel in one direction. The circular design also eliminates the stop-and-go nature of conventional intersections with stop signs or traffic lights.

Construction on the $2 million roundabout is scheduled to begin in early 2021.

Comments received through July 30 will be considered as the final design is developed.

People may send comments or ask questions by contacting Jason Hatfield, the Transportation Department’s Division 6 project engineer, by calling 910-364-0603 or by mail at P.O. Box. 1150, Fayetteville, N.C., 28302; or via email at [email protected]

People who do not speak English, or have a limited ability to read, speak or understand English, may receive interpretive services upon request before the meeting by calling 1-800-481-6494.

