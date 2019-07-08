School board to talk consolidation

LUMBERTON — City Council members voted Monday to approve the placement of a donated piece of interactive art on the Riverwalk in the historic downtown district.

The unanimous voice vote to accept the “whisper bench” came during a special council meeting after Rediscover Downtown Lumberton Board of Directors Chairman Sherwood Southerland Jr. spoke in support of the bench proposal.

“This is a win for the council, this is a win for the city, this is a win for the businesses and residents of downtown Lumberton,” Southerland said.

The bench, about 4 feet wide, is interactive in that there is a funnel at each end of the backrest, which is painted with two arching catfish. A person sitting at one end can whisper into the funnel and the person at the other end can place an ear at the other funnel and hear what has been whispered. The bench also has been coated with a finish that deters vandalism.

The bench costs about $6,000, Southerland said after the council meeting. The donor, who wishes to remain anonymous, will cover half the cost and Rediscover Downtown Lumberton will pay the remaining $3,000.

Paying the $3,000 allows the Rediscover Downtown Lumberton to lead by example in the effort to revitalize downtown and draw more businesses into the area, Southerland told the council members.

A location for the bench will be chosen later, said Brandon Love, deputy city manager. It most likely will be placed in an easily accessible grassy area between the old N.C. Department of Transportation building and the Fifth Street bridge over the Lumber River.

The council members also gave unanimous approval to moving forward with a proposal by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission to build a fishing pier at James L. Stephens Memorial Park, located at 716 Riverside Drive.

Love said the city had gone to the commission with the idea of building a boat landing at the park as part of the Riverwalk project. The city was told there wasn’t enough money in the commission’s budget to cover the cost of a board landing. Instead, the commission proposed a fishing pier.

The pier would cost about $115,000, of which the city would be obligated to pay 25%, or about $29,000, Love said. The pier would be maintained by the state.

City leaders took under consideration a request by a nonprofit’s founder that the city pay two months worth of the charitable organization’s rent and power bills.

Randy Lewis, founder of Community Comes First Inc., asked the city to pay his $1,900-a-month rent for two months and two months of his power bill. Lewis said his power bill for this past month was $512, but it could be higher in subsequent months because of the five freezers his organization had to buy in order to receive and maintain all the food donated by Food Lion for a food giveaway to help elderly Lumberton residents.

Lewis said the nonprofit has been helping victims of Hurricane Matthew, which struck in October 2016, rebuild and repair their homes. The nonprofit recently switched over to helping feed the elderly, and if the city doesn’t help the organization pay its rent and power bill, the help will stop.

City Attorney Holt Moore Jr. asked Lewis to make copies of his rent papers, power bills and nonprofit incorporation documents and deliver them to City Hall.

After the meeting, Moore said the city will do “its homework” and then poll City Council members about what they want to do concerning Lewis’ funding request.

The special meeting was called so council could take action on a rezoning request and two annexation requests so the permitting processes could proceed on schedule. The council normally does not meet in July.

The council members approved:

— Sending to the Planning Board a request from Bharat Kumar L. Patel to rezone property located on Farmbrook Drive and Hatfield Court to allow for the construction of a four-story hotel.

— Sending to the Planning Board a contiguous annexation request from James L. Gibson and wife, Oakridge Land Development Co., Stark Investment Properties LLC, and Kyle J. Keating and wife for property located in Amberdale Subdivision, and approved a public hearing on the request for Aug. 12.

— Having the city clerk investigate a contiguous annexation request from Russell Kinlaw, Ernest R. Britt Sr., and Thomas Ray Lee for property located at 1390 Linkhaw Road.

The council members also approved an ordinance revision addressing mobile home parks that pre-dated the city’s current ordinance, which states that mobile home parks with five or more units may not have city-sponsored roll-out containers for their solid waste, but must either have a dumpster or non-city-sponsored roll-out containers. The new ordinance gives them 90 days to comply.

In other business, city council members approved:

— Sending to the Planning Board a request from Brenda Taylor Phillips to rezone property located at 3505 Elizabethtown Road from Business General Commercial to Light Manufacturing for the operation of a paint and body shop.

— Sending to the Planning Board a request to rezone property located at 503 McPhail Road from Residential Single Family to Business Community for the construction of a senior housing multifamily development.

— Councilman Eric Chavis’ request to give the Robeson County Recreation Department $400 of his Community Revitalization Funds to help send 21 children to summer camp.

Shown is the “whisper bench” that Lumberton City Council members approved on Monday for placement at a location to be determined later along the Riverwalk in downtown Lumberton. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Bench-2-1.jpg Shown is the “whisper bench” that Lumberton City Council members approved on Monday for placement at a location to be determined later along the Riverwalk in downtown Lumberton.

T.C. Hunter Managing editor