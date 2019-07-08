School board to talk consolidation

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday at Lumberton City Hall, which is located at 500 N. Cedar St.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. The Robesonian will live stream it on Facebook.

School consolidation is among the agenda items. The system is considering closing four schools, including South Robeson High, which would be turned into a middle school. Reconfiguration of the grades at some schools is a part of the plan.

The agenda also includes Southside-Ashpole Elementary School, speech and mental health provider contracts, the 2017-18 audit, student transfers, and certified and classified personnel

