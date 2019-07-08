Crime report

Darrel Galloway, of Wallace Road in Marion, S.C., reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into his 2005 Mercury while it was parked at 305 Myrtle Court and stole a touchscreen radio valued at $300.

Hitesh Shah, an employee at Motel 6 located at 236 Lackey St. in Lumberton, reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole from a hotel room a 32-inch flat screen TV valued at $350, a microwave oven valued at $65, a refrigerator valued at $175, a queen-sized bed sheet valued at $80 and a queen-sized comforter valued at $75.

The following thefts were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office from Friday to Sunday:

Edward Strickland, Nantucket Road, Shannon; Lillian Hildreth, N.C. 130 West, Maxton; Barbara Graham, West Carthage Road, Lumberton; Christa Byrd, Northfield Road, Lumberton; Donna Franklin, Lyndsey Lane, Shannon; Vickie Clark, Jacks Drive, Maxton; Cody Graham, Snipes Road, Red Springs; and Dollar General, Lombardy Village Road, Lumber Bridge.

The following break-ins were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office from Saturday to Monday:

Thunder Valley Oasis, Old Lowery Road, Red Springs; Tammy Pate, N.C. 20 East, St. Pauls; Wade Locklear, Recreation Center Road, Maxton; Tyrone O’Neill, Briarcliff Lane, Lumberton; Dorothy Britt, Singletary Road, Fairmont; Wanda Wright, Warwick Mill Road, Lumberton; and Country Star Convenience Store, Shannon Road, Shannon.

Michael Hunt, of Jacks Drive in Maxton, reported Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he suffered a serious injury from an assault that occurred on his property.

Julian Rogers, of Little Rod Road in Lumberton, reported Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was assaulted with a deadly weapon at his residence.