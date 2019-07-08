Pembroke mayor seeks 2nd term

Vivian McRae Vivian McRae Shearlie McBryde Shearlie McBryde Greg Cummings Greg Cummings Evan Jackson Evan Jackson

LUMBERTON — Seven of eight people who filed for municipal seats on Monday are incumbents, including the mayor of Pembroke, who will be seeking a second four-year term.

Monday was the second day of the filing period, which extends through noon on July 19. The municipal elections are Nov. 5.

Charles Gregory Cummings, 71, has served on the Pembroke Town Council for 20 years, including the last four as mayor. A Pembroke native, he recently retired as director of economic development for Robeson County.

Cummings served in the U.S. Army and is a Vietnam War veteran. He is a member of Sandy Plains United Methodist Church in Pembroke.

“It has been an honor to serve our citizens for the last four years as the mayor for the town of Pembroke,” Cummings said. “It’s been an exciting four years, very exciting.”

Cummings said he anticipates the completion of many town projects in Pembroke, particularly a downtown revitalization project. Cummings commended the Town Council and town manager for their work in improving Pembroke, and said he looks forward to celebrating the town’s 125th anniversary in March 2020.

In Red Springs, Shearlie McBryde filed for re-election to the Red Springs Board of Commissioners. She is seeking her second four-year term.

McBryde, 69, has been a resident of Red Springs since 1983. She served in the U.S. Army for 12 years. McBryde also worked with the N.C. Department of Transportation for 20 years, performing highway maintenance, and worked with the cafeteria staff for 10 years at Red Springs Middle School before retiring in 2018.

She is an adjutant for the Red Springs chapter of the American Legion Post 35 and attends First Freewill Baptist Church in Red Springs.

Two people filed for two at-large seats on the St. Pauls Board of Commissioners, including Evans Jackson, who is seeking his third four-year term on the board.

A 45-year resident of St. Pauls, he is married to Dana Jackson and has four children and two grandchildren. Jackson was the owner of Brisson Drugs for 30 years before selling the business. He is chief of the St. Pauls Fire Department and has served in that role for more than 15 years.

“I want to continue the progress this town has made,” Jackson said. “We’ve got some new things in the works, and I’d like to see those things through.”

McClure (Buck) Terry, a former commissioner for 20 years before losing election in 2017, also filed for a seat on the board, but did not provide The Robesonian any information. Jerry Quick, an incumbent on the board, filed Friday for re-election.

In Rennert, two incumbents filed for the Town Council, Brenda F. Locklear and Vivian Wilson McRae.

Locklear did not provide The Robesonian any information.

McRae, 65, served the final two years of the unexpired four-year term of the late Junior Wilson, her father-in-law. She worked for the Robeson County Board of Elections for 33 years before retiring in 2011. In 2015, she graduated from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke with a bachelor’s degree in Sociology and a minor in Criminal Justice.

She is a member of St. Matthews Missionary Baptist Church in Rennert, where she is involved with youth programs that encourage young people to further their education. She also sells life insurance.

Her priorities include hurricane recovery efforts and providing Rennert residents with “a safe and clean community,” McRae said.

McRae is married to Emmett McRae, and has two sons, two stepdaughters and a host of grandchildren.

William Britt filed for re-election to the McDonald Town Council, and Virginia Ivey did so for the Proctorville Town Council. Neither provided The Robesonian any information.