Cox begins new term as chair of RCC board

July 8, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Tomeka Sinclair - Staff writer
Regina Branch, the executive assistant to the president at Robeson Community College, swears in Sammy Cox Jr., middle, and Danny Stedman to the RCC Board of Trustees on Monday. Both began new four-year terms on the board.

LUMBERTON — Chairman Sammy Cox Jr. was among two trustees of Robeson Community College sworn in Monday to new four-year terms.

Danny Stedman is the Public Schools of Robeson County’s pick, but was chosen only after the school board rescinded its selection of Terry Smith. Stedman, of St. Pauls, is a former school administrator.

School board member John Campbell asked for a new vote following Smith’s appointment, saying he did not realize how underrepresented St. Pauls is on the RCC board.

Cox, appointed by the Robeson County Board of Commissioners, was a student in the college’s Basic Law Enforcement Training program in 1975, and went on to teach in that program. He also served as a Robeson County sheriff’s deputy, a detective with the Lumberton Police Department, and as a patrol officer with the St. Pauls Police Department. June marked Cox’s 20th year on the board.

The building that houses the law enforcement program was named the Sammy Cox Law Enforcement Center in November.

“I appreciate the confidence the board has in me,” Cox said. “I always promise to do what is right.”

During the meeting, Cox was reappointed to the chairman’s seat and Shirley Stockton was named vice chair.

Regina Branch, the executive assistant to the president, was appointed the board’s secretary. The role is generally held by the college’s president, but Branch will take on the secretary’s duties while the college seeks a new president. Steven Hunt, the college’s vice president of Workforce Development and Continuing Education, is serving as the interim president after Kimberly Gold departed on June 30.

William Findt will take over on an interim basis on Aug. 1 and serve until a new president is hired.

In other business, the board watched a video presentation about the success of the 12 summer camps held this past week. Project 3C Coordinator Stephanie McNeill said more than 200 students from Robeson and Cumberland counties participated in the camps this year. Staff members from RCC and the Public Schools of Robeson County assisted with the programs.

“We’re looking forward to what’s in store next year,” McNeill said.

Regina Branch, the executive assistant to the president at Robeson Community College, swears in Sammy Cox Jr., middle, and Danny Stedman to the RCC Board of Trustees on Monday. Both began new four-year terms on the board.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_DSCN7191.jpgRegina Branch, the executive assistant to the president at Robeson Community College, swears in Sammy Cox Jr., middle, and Danny Stedman to the RCC Board of Trustees on Monday. Both began new four-year terms on the board.

Tomeka Sinclair

Staff writer

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.