Crime report

July 9, 2019 robesonian News 0

William Gressham, who lives on National Avenue in Lumberton, reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole his flat screen TV, valued at $800, and a DVD player, valued at $100.

The following thefts were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

David Scott, Bowman Road, Lumberton; James Fields, Bowman Road, Lumberton; Carolyn Patterson, Ronco Drive, Shannon; Henry Chavis, Kever Road, Maxton; Laney Locklear, Still Hunter Lane, Pembroke; Allen Jackson, Smith Farm Road, St. Pauls; Chucky Locklear, Welton Drive, Pembroke; Jerry Brayboy, N.C. 72 West, Lumberton; and Raul Juarez, Pine Log Road, Lumberton.

The following break-ins were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Davis Truck Repair, Kenric Road, Lumberton; Marcus Montgomery, Prospect Road, Pembroke; Candace Brewington, Cozy Drive, Lumberton; and Olivia Demery, Odum Road, Lumberton.