Astronaut speaks at RCC on Thursday

By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — The Robeson Planetarium and Science Center will commemorate 50 years of operation and the first moon landing with Robeson County’s own retired NASA astronaut, William “Bill” McArthur Jr.

The “Bill McArthur Talk” will take place at Robeson Community College on Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m. During this event, McArthur will speak on the Apollo XI mission, the spaceflight during which the first two humans, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, landed on the moon on July 20, 1969.

A veteran of four spaceflights, McArthur has logged 224 days, 22 hours, 28 minutes and 10 seconds in space, including 24 hours and 21 minutes of spacewalk time over four spacewalks. Subsequent assignments included manager of the space shuttle safety and mission assurance office and as the space shuttle orbiter project manager. McArthur currently serves as the director of safety and mission assurance for the Johnson Space Center.

McArthur is from the Wakulla community, near Maxton and Red Springs. He is a 1969 graduate of Red Springs High School.

