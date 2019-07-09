Parkton mayor seeks re-election

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Two incumbents filed on Tuesday for re-election in the Nov. 5 municipal elections.

Albert Harry McMillian Jr. is seeking another term as mayor of Parkton, and Donnie Bacot looks to keep his seat on the McDonald Town Council.

Bacot is the second person to file for the three available seats on the McDonald council, joining a fellow incumbent, William Britt.

Neither McMillian nor Bacot provided biographical information to The Robesonian.

The filing period, which began on Friday, ends at noon on July 19.

