Parkton mayor seeks re-election

LUMBERTON — About 300 people vented their frustrations Monday at planned school closings and consolidations to members of the Board of Education of the Public Schools of Robeson County.

Although the closings affect schools in Lumberton and Maxton, all but three of the more than 30 speakers at the community meeting at Lumberton Junior High School spoke about the closing of South Robeson High School near Rowland. Rowland Middle School also is slated to close and its students move with Fairgrove Middle School students to the former high school campus.

Assistant superintendents and administrative staff were on hand with Superintendent Shanita Wooten. School board member Dwayne Smith was absent, as was Charles Bullard, who had an illness in his family, and Linda Emanuel, who was out of town.

Also in attendance were North Carolina Board of Education member Olivia Oxendine and Jerry Stephens, chairman of the Robeson County Board of Commissioners.

There was considerable anxiety expressed over the speed of the closures decision with school set to open in a little more than a month. Busing and the safety of South Robeson students, who will be split among Fairmont, Purnell Swett and Lumberton high schools, were also top concerns.

Each speaker had five minutes, and there was no response from board members. There also was considerable misinformation about overcrowding at the three high schools, dropout rates, crime and finances.

Many South Robeson students, such as rising seniors Cale Lowery and Kendrick Oxendine, rose to speak for their school.

“I attended three of the four schools you are closing,” Lowery said. “I have fond memories there.

“You are tainting our youth with politics. This is about money versus leadership.”

Oxendine said, “There is no way I can thrive at Fairmont High School.”

Oxendine is one of the top students in his class, but said not having Advanced Placement classes at South Robeson would put him at a disadvantage at his new school.

“You did this, now I have to pay,” Oxendine said. “I’m not going to Fairmont.”

Some, such as rising Fairgrove eighth-grader Celeste Radford, were angry at the move and let the Board of Education know it.

“I don’t know you, but I don’t like your attitude,” Radford said to applause. “I believe I can manage money better than you.

“You don’t care about me. I want to go to South Robeson.”

Both students and parents addressed the safety of students, especially those headed for Fairmont. Social media has been active with the passing of threats between the two rival schools.

“Fairmont and South Robeson students will be jumping on each other,” South Robeson parent Nicole Oxendine said to applause.

“I would not send my child to Fairmont,” Melissa Davis-Ocean said. “There have been threats made.”

“They have said if I get a juice box, they will knock it out of my hands,” said Kennedy Jones, a rising senior at South Robeson who cried as she spoke. “I am not a violent person, but I’m not going to take it.”

South Robeson parent Bobbie Hunt, who said she works at an outpatient counseling center, said referrals for anxiety and depression are flooding in.

“Children and parents don’t know what to do,” Hunt said. “I am seeing the first and only signs of anxiety that I have ever seen in my daughter.”

Rowland Town Clerk David Townsend and other speakers said closing the high school and the middle school will be the death of Rowland, and many at the meeting agreed.

“This will have a negative economic impact on the town and area,” Townsend said. “Rowland’s future growth depends on having a school.”

“You are sentencing our community to death,” the Rev. Shawn Mitchell said. “You’ve got to think what you are doing to this community and to the children.”

“It seems like it’s always Rowland that gets the short end,” said Vonta Leach, a South Robeson graduate who starred in the National Football League. “Robeson County is racially divided, and we, the people, have to do better.

“For Rowland, this is the straw that breaks the camel’s back,” Leach added. “I am announcing tonight my candidacy for an at-large seat on the school board.”

“Our Christmas parade in Rowland is short enough,” said Nadia McNair, a rising senior at South Robeson. “If you take away the high school, we won’t have a marching band, athletics or school clubs in the parade. There won’t be a parade.”

Others questioned what they said are central office salaries that are too high, and whether there are other solutions to the school’s financial difficulties that led to a $2 million deficit this past school year.

Tommy Britt was the only speaker to address the closing of Lumberton’s Janie C. Hargrave Elementary School.

“You’re closing a school that is in top shape and sending our students to a school that has been flooded twice and still has mold problems,” Britt said, referring to W.H. Knuckles Elementary School, where Hargrave students are expected to go. “I’ve been to South Lumberton, it’s a ghost town of empty public housing.”

Tinaisa Abrilz, a third-grade teacher at R.B. Dean Elementary School in Maxton, listed reasons why the school should not merge with Townsend Middle.

“The water and sewer problems are fixed,” Abrilz said. “Our children have made leaps and bounds in learning, and you’re going to put 4-year-olds on buses with 13-year-olds.

“Our teachers are uncertain where we will go. Townsend is not able to take our pre-K students.”

School board Chairman Mike Smith thanked the people who attended, especially the students “who showed courage to stand up and speak.”

The Board of Education will meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Lumberton City Council chambers in City Hall at 500 N. Cedar St.

Baxter Strickland, a 1995 graduate of South Robeson High School, speaks Monday against the Public Schools of Robeson County’s schools consolidation plan during a public hearing at Lumberton Junior High School. About 300 people attending the hearing. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Schools-1.jpg Baxter Strickland, a 1995 graduate of South Robeson High School, speaks Monday against the Public Schools of Robeson County’s schools consolidation plan during a public hearing at Lumberton Junior High School. About 300 people attending the hearing. Leach https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_vonta-leach-1.jpg Leach

Parents, students express displeasure at consolidation

Scott Bigelow Staff writer