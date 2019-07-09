Pembroke Fire Department wins $23K grant

July 9, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Jessica Horne - Staff writer

PEMBROKE — The Pembroke Fire Department has been awarded more than $23,000 through the state’s 2019 Volunteer Fire Department Fund that will be used to buy truck and other equipment.

Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey announced the $23,152.50 grant in a statement. The grant stipulates that the equipment be purchased using matching funds and be approved by the Department of Insurance Office of State Fire Marshal, he said.

“Fire and rescue organizations protect our communities large and small across North Carolina, but sometimes their budgets don’t grow with their responsibilities,” Causey said. “Our emergency service personnel should be supported with the best equipment and supplies needed to do their jobs correctly and safely.”

The money will be used to buy a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado brush truck and a water pump and tank for the skid unit, Pembroke Fire Department Chief Timothy Ryan Locklear said Tuesday.

The department, which has 28 volunteer firefighters, had been seeking a brush truck, but before the grant it couldn’t afford one, Locklear said. In the event of another hurricane, the brush truck would allow firefighters to access flooded areas and rescue residents.

Locklear commended Capt. Dustin Marcinsky for preparing and writing the grant.

Pembroke Fire Department has received a total of $62,446.92 from the Volunteer Fire Department Fund in the 31 years the fund has been in existence. The General Assembly created the fund in 1988 to help volunteer units raise money for equipment and supplies.

The grant money must be matched dollar-for-dollar for an amount approved up to $30,000, unless the department receives less than $50,000 per year from municipal and county funding, in which case the applicant shall match $1 for each $3 of grant funds up to $30,000, according to a state Department of Insurance press release. Since the program’s inception, the Department of Insurance has distributed nearly $135 million to volunteer fire departments across the state.

Jessica Horne

Staff writer

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

