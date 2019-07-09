A special delivery

Food Lion store managers Brian Tatum, of Red Springs, left, and Mike Miller, of Laurinburg, were among 15 Food Lion representatives who helped distribute food Tuesday at Community Comes First Inc., located at 506 E. 22nd St. in Lumberton. Food Lion partnered with the nonprofit to give food to 200 families, but 180 families showed up to receive the food. The rest of the food was given to Lumberton Christian Care Center.

