Father charged in accidental gun death

By: Jessica Horne - Staff writer
FAIRMONT — A Fairmont man was arrested and charged Tuesday by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office in connection with his 19-year-old son’s accidental shooting death.

Robert Lewis Goins Jr., 42, of Path Road in Fairmont was arrested by deputies about 12:30 p.m., Maj. Damien McLean said in a statement. Goins was charged with failure to store a firearm to protect a minor and was placed under a $5,000 secured bond.

The charge is in relation to the death of Timothy Robert Goins, also of Path Road in Fairmont.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office received a call about 1:47 p.m. on June 16 in reference to Timothy Goins being shot, according to McLean.

Timothy Goins was taken to McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, S.C., by a family member. He died there of a single gunshot wound on June 17.

The case was investigated by the Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Division and Juvenile Division.

Since Timothy’s death his mother, Kristie Goins, has been speaking out about firearms safety and holding people responsible in cases where an unsecured firearm is used in a shooting, accidental or otherwise.

In her son’s case, the gun should not have been loaded, and had it been secured Timothy would still be alive today, Goins said. Gun owners should be held responsible for any action taken that involves their guns.

“An example needs to be made. You know, we can’t bring Timothy back, but what we can do is say, ‘Hey, you have this gun in your home, you are totally responsible …,’” she said.

Gun owners should assume full responsibility and be charged “at the full extent of the law” if their firearm causes harm, she said.

“His life needs to have stood for something because he doesn’t get a chance to have his children. I don’t get a chance to have grandbabies. He doesn’t get a chance to get married, and these people go on living like nothing has happened …,” Goins said.

Goins is working to add her son’s name to the Stop The Violence organization’s list. The nonprofit located in Fairmont has compiled a list of people who have been killed in acts of violence.

“He was a good kid. He had a good heart,” she said. “He would do anything he could for anybody. He loved his family.”

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said the death was unnecessary.

“Any firearm, whether a toy or real, should be pointed in a safe direction, unless otherwise necessary to protect yourself or a third party. Incidents such as this raise awareness, but this tragedy could have been avoided had proper steps been in place to secure the firearm away from children,” Wilkins said.

