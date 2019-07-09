Maxton cancels July meeting

By: Staff report

MAXTON — The Maxton Board of Commissioner’s July meeting has been cancelled.

The notice posted by Town Clerk Jacqueline Johnson does not say why the meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, was cancelled.

The next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. at Town Hall, located at 201 McCaskill Ave.

