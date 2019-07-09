Tribe bringing housing to Rowland

ROWLAND — The Rowland Board of Commissioners learned Tuesday that the town could see some residential growth after a 30-year dry spell.
During Tuesday’s regular meeting, board members were informed that the county is applying for a Community Development Block Grant to fund part of a Lumbee Tribe project to build housing for the elderly on a 12-acre tract of land the tribe owns along N.C. 130 on Rowland’s eastern boundary.
Town Clerk David Townsend said if the grant is approved, the tribe can begin developing the land and the town can begin the process of voluntary annexation of the development into the town’s limits.
“They want water and sewer from us, and to get water and sewer they have to be annexed into the town,” Townsend said.
The project includes 12 residential properties and a community center.
“This will be our first subdivision in upwards of 30 years,” Townsend said.
Commissioner Paul Hunt pushed Townsend to move forward.
“When was the last time we got something in Rowland,” Hunt said. “This will bring us some revenue.”
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, Mayor Michelle Shooter encouraged town administrators and board members to start preparing for the possible closing of South Robeson High School and Rowland Middle School. Shooter’s main concern was for Rowland Middle and the possibility of having another vacant facility in the center of town.
“We need to see what options are out there for that big nice building in the middle of our town,” Shooter said.
As that was happening, the Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County was backing off a plan to close South Robeson High for the upcoming school year, and instead will move Rowland Middle students there, and make it a sixth through 12th grade school.
Several repairs were made last year to a building at Rowland Middle and it has a “nice” cafeteria and updated classrooms, she said. She said the town could market it.
“I just think we need to be as prepared as possible,” Shooter said. “Keep our eyes and ears open.”
Shooter and the commissioners commended the students and parents who spoke up during a public hearing held Monday before members of the Board of Education. At the meeting, most attendees spoke against the closing of South Robeson.
“I was so proud of the students who spoke up last night,” Shooter said. “With that much passion, you never know what you’re going tot get. They were eloquent.”
Commissioner Betty Boyd echoed Shooter’s sentiment.
“I was proud of the students and the parents,” she said.
The board also learned that the town is making progress on getting an electric welcome sign up and running. The town raised $25,000 in 2008 to have the sign installed but it stopped working in 2016. The sign is owned by the Public Schools of Robeson County. Townsend said the town planned to ask the Board of Education for possession of the sign so the town can repair it.
If the town gains ownership, Kathy Hunt, a grant facilitator for Southeastern Health’s Healthy People, Healthy Carolinas, will be able to seek a grant that will pay for most of the repairs, Townsend said.
