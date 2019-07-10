Lawmen investigating 1-year-old’s death

SHANNON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 1-year-old girl.

According to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins, just before midnight on Tuesday sheriff’s deputies were called to Southeastern Regional Medical Center in reference to an unresponsive child. Jadalyn Barton, of South Forty Drive in Shannon, had been taken to the medical center by her parents, and eventually died there.

An autopsy is planned to determine the cause of her death, Wilkins said.

The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office’s Homicide and Juvenile divisions, and the District Attorney’s Office is assisting.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

