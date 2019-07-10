Man arrested while trying to steal cigarettes

By: Staff report
RED SPRINGS — A Laurinburg man was arrested and faces felony charges after being caught early Wednesday while trying to steal hundreds of cartons of cigarettes, according to a Red Springs police major.

Matthew Lee Furmage, 42, of 905 Biggs St., was charged with felony breaking and entering, and felony aid and abet larceny, according to Maj. Kimothy Monroe. Furmage was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center Wednesday under a $10,000 secured bond.

Officer Jamaal Graham was patrolling the downtown area of Red Springs about 4 a.m. when he spotted a suspicious vehicle parked in an alley behind Gene’s Discount Tobacco store, according to Monroe. The vehicle, a Ford Focus, was unoccupied. Officer Graham found Furmage standing inside the gated area behind the store. Furmage was then arrested and taken into custody about 6:40 a.m.

“It was discovered that Furmage and another accomplice broke into the tobacco store by entering through an opening where an air conditioner was located,” Monroe said in a statement. He said 204 cartons of cigarettes were recovered.

The male accomplice fled before he could be arrested and identified, Monroe said. Police are looking for him.

