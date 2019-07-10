Crime report

Latonya Revels, an employee of Best Little Hair House, located at 700 N. Roberts Ave. in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into the business and set the air conditioning to 50 degrees.

Monique Eley, an employee of Deluxe Inn, located at 3510 Capuano St. in Lumberton, reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone ripped tiles off of a shower wall at the hotel. Eley reported the damages totaled $2,000.

Kristy Hunt, of Parkview Drive in Lumberton, reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone took her vehicle without permission and caused a total of $650 in damage to the door of her residence.

Antonia James, of Stafford Street in Fairmont, reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone threw a rock at her 2000 Ford Explorer SUV and caused $350 in damage to her windshield.