RCC, facing deficit, cuts 6 contract employees

By: Donnie Douglas - Editor

LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College, which is facing declining enrollment, this week did not renew the contracts of six contract employees and also reduced the number of months of employment for 21 more.

Steven Hunt, the interim president of RCC, said the affected staff was informed on Tuesday. The college is facing a deficit of about $1.6 million, and Hunt called the moves part of a “realignment” to get RCC better in line with what he called the “community college model.”

Those whose contracts were not renewed were both faculty and staff members across RCC’s three colleges, continued education, curriculum and basic skills, Hunt said. The 21 contract employees did not suffer a reduction in their hourly wage, but some of their contracts went from 11 to 10 months, and others from 10 to nine months.

According to RCC officials, its peak enrollment came in the 2010-11 school year when it had 3,951 students. The budgeted enrollment for the upcoming school year is 2,667, a decline of about 32 percent from that peak year.

The college employs about 150 people.

Hunt works as the vice president of Workforce Development and Continued Education, but became RCC’s interim president on July 1 after Kimberly Gold resigned to take a job with the state community college system.

“In an effort to be proactive due to continuous enrollment decline and the imperative need for Robeson Community College to engage in an extremely lean fiscal year, some very difficult cost-cutting and realignment decisions had to be made,” Hunt said. “These realignment decisions, to include non-renewals, contractual and part-time services, and supplies, were based on program enrollment trends and strategic plans for future enrollment growth meeting workforce and program demand.

“These decisions were made over several weeks of deliberation involving input from various levels of leadership within the organization. Decisions such as these are never easy, but demanded by a 38.4% reduction in enrollment, budgeted full-time equivalents, over a nine-year time span.”

Hunt noted that the college is not suffering a decline in student population “across the board,” but in fact is growing and adding staff in some areas.

He said the college is now past “cost reductions” and is “building plans for growth.”

Editor Donnie Douglas can be reached at 910-416-5659 or [email protected]

