The following thefts were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Louten Rising, Howell Road, St. Pauls; Tony Bryant, Smith Mill Road, Lumberton; and Christopher Hecker, Covington Farm Road, St. Pauls.

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday and Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Francisco Mendez, Folly Drive, Red Springs; Cassandra Poole, Ransom Road, Lumberton; Millard Locklear, Alvin Road, Pembroke; The View, Prospect Road, Pembroke; Jospeh Dotson, Preston Road, Maxton; Taqueria Melecio’s, Shannon Road, Shannon; and Annie Elliot, East White Pond Road, Fairmont.

Don Brooks, of Jane Road in Maxton, reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was assaulted with a deadly weapon.

Neil Mitchell, of Locklear Road in Pembroke, reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that a robbery occurred at his residence.