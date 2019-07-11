ISD gets new superintendent

RALEIGH — The Innovative School District, of which Southside-Ashpole Elementary School in Rowland is the only member school, has a new superintendent.

Mark Johnson, superintendent of the Department of Public Instruction, has announced that Dr. James Ellerbe has been named superintendent of the Innovative School District, replacing LaTeesa Allen, whose last day was June 28. She served for a single school year.

Johnson also announced that Robert “Bo” Trumbo has been named the director of the Center for Safer Schools.

“I am pleased that we are able to add both of these individuals to our team here at DPI,” Johnson said. “They are uniquely qualified and bring valuable experience to these two important positions. I look forward to working with each of them in their new roles.”

Ellerbe comes from the Center for Responsive Schools, where he served as director of Administration and Strategy. He is a veteran administrator and educator, having been a teacher and a principal in North Carolina public schools. Ellerbe previously served at the Department of Public Instruction in a variety of roles, including interim director of District and Regional Support and as a district transformation coach.

Trumbo joins the DPI after a career with the U.S. Secret Service, which included investigative responsibilities and protective assignments that include a five-year tour with the Presidential Protective Division and Counter Assault Team.

The ISD was created by the General Assembly to help low-performing schools improve, and acts much like a charter school, but does not select its students. There are plans to add more schools.

Southside is also looking for a principal after Bruce Major resigned. The school is managed by Achievement for All Children.

