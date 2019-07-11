Five more file for municipal elections

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Five more people have filed for the Nov. 5 municipal elections, including four incumbents.

The lone challenger is Sandra Wilson, who is seeking one of three available seats on the Red Springs Board of Commissioners. Incumbent Shearlie McBryde previously filed for re-election.

In Maxton, Commissioner Paul McDowell, the town’s former police chief, became the first person to file for that board. There are three seats up for election.

In McDonald, Mayor James Taylor has filed for re-election.

In Rennert, Shirley Ashford Tolson filed for one of three seats on the Town Council, joining the other two incumbents who already had done so, Brenda F. Locklear and Vivian Wilson McRae.

In Parkton, Doris Underwood, an incumbent, filed for re-election to the Board of Aldermen, becoming the first to do so. There are five seats available on the board.

None of the candidates provided information to The Robesonian.

The filing period opened on July 5 and ends on July 19.

