17 earn advanced law enforcement certificate

By: Jessica Horne - Staff writer
Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins presented North Carolina Advanced Law Enforcement Certificates to 15 Robeson County deputies during a ceremony Thursday. Seventeen earned the award, but two were not at the ceremony.

LUMBERTON — Years of hard work, training and service in law enforcement were recognized on Thursday when 17 Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a North Carolina Advanced Law Enforcement Certificate from the North Carolina Sheriff’s Education and Training Standards Commission.

“This is a great achievement for any law enforcement officer in the state, but to have 17 officers receive the certification at the same time shows their dedication towards the profession and their willingness to go the extra mile for training to better serve the county,” Wilkins said.

The Advanced Law Enforcement Certificate is the highest professional certification that an officer can achieve in North Carolina, Wilkins said.

Receiving the certificate were Retired/Auxiliary Sgt. Richard Adams, Lt. Eldon Alford, Deputy Robert Levi Bass, Detective Duron Burney, Lt. James Davis, Deputy Trent Deese, Lt. Brian Duckworth, Sgt. Mark Graham, Deputy Michael Hardin, Lt. Kevin Hickman, Capt. Joey Hucks, Deputy Christopher Douglas Hunt, Lt. George Dwayne Leggett, Lt. Daryl Little, Lt. Brandon Patterson, Sgt. Reginald Roberts and Detective/FBI Task Force Travis Roberts. Lt. Davis and Detective Roberts were not present during the ceremony.

Wilkins said several recipients are still are in the early years of their law enforcement careers, and because of that he would like to see an effort to create a certification achievement above the ALE Certificate.

Wilkins encouraged the recipients to pursue other training and certifications.

“Training is a big thing,” he said. “We’ll still be, you know, pushing for you to go to more training and enroll in your classes.”

Professional award levels include the Intermediate Law Enforcement Certificate and the Advanced Law Enforcement Certificate.

The North Carolina Department of Justice website explains the origin and objective of the Law Enforcement Officers’ Professional Certificate Program,

“In order to recognize the level of competence of law enforcement officers serving governmental agencies within the state, to foster interest in college education and professional law enforcement training programs, and to attract highly qualified people into a law enforcement career, the Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission established the Law Enforcement Officers’ Professional Certificate Program,” according to the NCDOJ website.

“Under this program dedicated officers may receive statewide and nationwide recognition for education, professional training, and on-the-job experience,” the website reads in part.

