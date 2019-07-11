This bird’s a real hoot

July 11, 2019 robesonian News 0
Falconer Chip Gentry gets some funny reactions as he shows off Annabelle, a barn owl, on Thursday to about 200 children and adults who were at the Birds of Prey event held by the Robeson County Public Library in Osterneck Auditorium. Gentry and his wife, Summer, also introduced the children to Henry, the red-tailed hawk; Mr. Anderson, a falcon; and Maggie, a vulture.
