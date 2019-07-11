Dad charged in child’s death

July 11, 2019 robesonian Breaking News, News, Top Stories 0
By: Staff report
Barton

LUMBERTON — A Shannon teenager has been charged with murder in the death of his 1-year-old daughter earlier this week.

Jonathan Blake Barton, 17, of South Forty Drive in Shannon, was arrested at his home on Thursday by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Juvenile Divisions investigators, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

Barton is charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious injury in the death of Jadayln Barton, who lived at the same address.

“This is such a troubling case that no one would want to imagine,” Wilkins said. “The condition of this innocent infant is unspeakable and was really difficult for our investigators. As the investigation continues all I can do is ask for the county to pray.”

At about 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, sheriff’s deputies were called to Southeastern Regional Medical Center in reference to Jadalyn Barton being unresponsive and having multiple bruises on her body. She had been taken by her parents to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy was performed Thursday morning in Raleigh by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the child’s cause of death.

Barton is being held in the Robeson County Detention Center without bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for Friday morning in District Court. The investigation, which includes the Robeson County District Attorney’s Office, continues.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

Barton
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_jonathan-black-barton-1.jpgBarton

Staff report