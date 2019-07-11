St. Pauls to advertise for new police chief

By: Tomeka Sinclair - Staff writer
The St. Pauls Board of Commissioners discusses qualifications for the chief of police position during the board’s regular meeting on Thursday. Chief Thomas Hagens will retire from the position on Dec. 31.

ST. PAULS — The St. Pauls Board of Commissioners discussed advertising for a new police chief on Thursday during the board’s regular meeting.

The discussion was prompted by Chief Thomas Hagens’ recent announcement of his retirement after being with the department for 45 years. Hagens presides over 13 sworn officers and seven non-sworn. His last day will be Dec. 31.

“He was here in the 70s,” Commissioner Donna Patterson said. “He’s been here for a really long time.”

Town Administrator Rodney Johnson presented a draft of an advertisement during the meeting presided over by Evans Jackson, who was picked to lead the meeting because Mayor Gerald Weindel and the Mayor Pro Tem Elbert Gibson were not present. Johnson suggested adding a closing date for applications, that applicants have experience managing a budget and a requirement for the chief to live within the town.

Jackson said the requirement to live in St. Pauls does not need to be on the advertisement but it should be brought up during the interviewing process. A chief should not live even 15 minutes from the town, he said.

“The chief should live in St. Pauls,” Jackson said. “The residents want a chief that lives in St. Pauls.”

Patterson suggested posting on the town’s website that the town would allow the hired chief time to move to the town, but Jackson said it could be months before the chief was ready to move.

“I think that is going to create a problem,” Jackson said. “They shouldn’t apply if moving isn’t an option.”

Jackson also said there should be a requirement for a minimum of an associate’s degree with a preferred four-year degree in Criminal Justice.

“They should have at least a four-year degree,” Jackson said. “That’s just my opinion.”

The board agreed to advertise with Indeed and the League of Municipalities and set an application deadline of Aug. 31.

Also during the meeting, Jackson told board members that N.C. 20 experienced extreme flooding this past week that affected local businesses. Jackson said he is getting all involved merchants to sign a letter about the flooding problem that will be sent to the state Department of Transportation.

In other business, board members, approved requiring background checks on applicants for town positions before an applicant is hired.

Tomeka Sinclair

Staff writer

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.

