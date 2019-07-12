Crime report

The following people reported thefts from Wednesday to Friday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Michael Jones, Davis Bridge Road, Parkton; Linda Locklear, Dilbert Lane, Maxton; Lawrence Hills, Versaw Circle, St. Pauls; and Jennie Hunt, McDaniel Road, Lumberton.

The following break-ins were reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Deneja Baker, Thomas Drive, Lumberton; Barbara Sealey, Snake Road, Lumberton; India Dial, Tucker Road, Pembroke; and Mid-Town Mini Mart, McQueen Road, Red Springs.

The following assaults by use of a deadly weapon were reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Jasper Oxendine, Jones Road, Pembroke; and Phillip Sheppard, Elrod Road, Rowland.