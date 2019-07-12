Drug charges follow traffic stop

By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — A Lumberton man faces multiple drug charges after his vehicle was stopped near Barker Ten Mile Road and Corporate Drive in Lumberton on Thursday.

Jordan Carrington Lewis, 32, of Lumberton was arrested and charged with trafficking in cocaine by possession, trafficking in cocaine by transporting, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, maintaining a drug vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to sheriff’ Maj. Damien McLean. He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond.

Lewis was driving a 2007 Pontiac G5 near Barker Ten Mile when he was stopped by Drug Enforcement Division investigators , according to McLean.

After a Sheriff’s Office K-9 alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from inside the vehicle, a search of the vehicle led to the discovery and seizure of “crack” and powder cocaine, McLean said. The investigation led to the search of a residence on East Powersville Road near Lumberton where additional cocaine and drug paraphernalia was seized, according to McLean.

Anyone with additional information or any information regarding drug activity in Robeson County should call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191. Callers can remain anonymous.

