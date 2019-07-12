Murder suspect caught in Texas

July 12, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report
McLaurin

LUMBERTON — The suspect in the shooting death of a Lumberton woman that occurred last month has been captured in Texas, according to Lt. Vernon Johnson of the Lumberton Police Department.

Jasmine Charnelle McLaurin, 27, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jamia Lashy Hill. She is awaiting extradition to Robeson County.

Johnson said McLaurin was arrested on July 5 by the Frisco Police Department in Collin County, Texas. She is currently in the Collin County jail.

Hill, of Swan Drive in Lumberton, was shot to death at about 10 p.m. on June 10 on East 10th Street in Lumberton. Her body was found in the car she was driving, which was stopped near a stop light.

McLaurin
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_jasmine-mclaurin.jpgMcLaurin

Staff report