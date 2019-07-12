Poet laureate to lead workship at RCC

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — N.C. Poet Laureate Jaki Shelton Green will both lead a poetry workshop and read her works at Robeson Community College this Wednesday.

Both events are free and open to the public. This day of poetry serves as the kickoff for Book ‘Em 2019, which will be held Sept. 14.

Green is the first African American and third woman to be appointed as the North Carolina poet laureate. When he appointed her in 2018, Gov. Roy Cooper stated that “Jaki Shelton Green brings a deep appreciation of our state’s diverse communities to her role as an ambassador of North Carolina literature. Jaki’s appointment is a wonderful new chapter in North Carolina’s rich literary history.”

In the workshop, “Building Community through Writing and Art,” participants will explore the color and shapes of stories as well as their musicality. The workshop will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. in Building 14. Registration is required as space is limited to 25 participants.

Later that day at 1 p.m., the public is welcome to attend a session in which Green will read her work and speak about poetry. The open session will be held in the Workforce Development Building, BB&T Room.

This project is made possible in part by funding from the North Carolina Humanities Council, a statewide nonprofit and affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. The poetry workshop is sponsored by the Robeson County Public Library and North Carolina Humanities Council. The reading is sponsored by the Robeson County Arts Council, Book ‘Em and Robeson Community College.

