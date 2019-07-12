Poet laureate to lead workship at RCC

LUMBERTON — Fifty years ago, astronauts were national heroes and the nation celebrated together as the first man stepped on the moon, and judging from his reception Thursday evening, retired astronaut Bill McArthur is still a hero.

Just ask Jaicee Sechler, 8, who traveled from Lumber Bridge to meet and have her picture taken with Col. William S. McArthur.

“Of course, they are heroes. Of course, I want to be an astronaut,” Sechler said.

About 200 people attended a talk at Robeson Community College by McArthur, who is not only a national hero, but a Robeson County native. The engagement was scheduled to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the July 20, 1969, moon walk.

Bill Templeton traveled from the beach to see his former Red Springs High School football player.

“His was in an amazing class of students,” Templeton said. “Their senior year, they came within one point of winning a state championship.”

Young McArthur, who grew up in the Wakulla community, would earn an appointment to U.S. Military Academy at West Point, where he watched the moon landing with his fellow first-year students.

McArthur’s talk, which was enhanced by NASA photos and video footage, showed that astronauts are not only adept in outer space, but experts in public relations too. He was animated, informative and humorous.

When asked by a young fan how she could become an astronaut, McArthur became very serious.

“Don’t make becoming an astronaut the definition of whether you will be happy in life,” he said. “The last time they took applications for 12 astronauts, 18,000 applied. The odds aren’t good.

“Don’t worry about grades. Become obsessed by learning, and grades will take care of themselves.

“If you have to, apply seven times like I did. Do it. Don’t give up.”

Entering the space program in 1990, McArthur took four trips into space over 224 days and logged more than 22 hours during four space walks. Before joining NASA and the astronaut corps, he logged more than 9,000 hours flying a variety of aircraft for the U.S. Army.

After discussing the Apollo program from President John F. Kennedy’s famous 1962 speech to the Apollo 11 mission, the bulk of McArthur’s talk centered on his trip to the international space station aboard a Russian-built Soyuz spacecraft.

“You want to know what it’s like to take off in a rocket?” he said. “It’s a blast, a lot of fun.”

“The Earth is an incredible place,” he said with stunning photos of the blue planet to make his point. “That thin band circling the earth is our atmosphere. It contains everything we need to support life on Earth.”

Photos of a hurricane, glaciers, North Carolina’s Outer Banks and Lumberton followed. Photos from inside the space station showed McArthur working at experiments, exercising and eating Thanksgiving dinner, complete with turkey, mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce.

Spacewalks were a highlight of his stay at the station. It took a week for the two astronauts to prepare for a day in space that was followed by a day to recover.

“Spacewalks are hard,” McArthur said. “On the second walk, we used Russian spacesuits. This was the first and only time Russian suits were put on with only one person assisting.”

McArthur is excited about the next generation of U.S. spacecrafts and about astronauts traveling to Mars. He is not optimistic about returning to the moon in the time frame set out by the current administration because of a lack of funding.

Thursday’s event was sponsored by the Public Schools of Robeson County and its planetarium, which director Ken Brandt noted is celebrating its 50th year. A fundraising program was announced to replace the planetarium, which was flooded twice by hurricanes Matthew and Florence.

Brandt honored James Hooks, the first planetarium director, with two letters of commendation from regional and international planetarium associations.

Lumberton Mayor Bruce Davis and County Commissioner Faline Dial delivered proclamations to McArthur.

Retired astronaut Bill McArthur discusses space flight with a young fan, 8-year-old Jaicee Sechler. A Robeson County native, McArthur spoke Thursday at Robeson Community College in celebration of the first man to step on the moon 50 years ago this month. Retired astronaut Bill McArthur talks with Jim Hooks, founding director of the Robeson Planetarium and Science Center. Like the moon walk, the planetarium is celebrating its 50th year. An animated Bill McArthur answers questions Thursday after his talk at Robeson Community College. About 200 people attended the talk, which celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission to the moon.

Scott Bigelow Staff writer