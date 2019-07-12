Three file for municipal elections

LUMBERTON — Two challengers were among four people who filed Friday for the Nov. 5 municipal elections.

John Mitchell Matt and Christopher Paul Carlson both filed for one of five available seats on the Parkton Board of Aldermen. Doris Underwood, an incumbent, has also filed for a seat.

In Lumber Bridge, Alan Brunnet filed for re-election to the Town Council, joining the other incumbent, Randy Russ. There are two seats up for election.

In McDonald, George Dean Carter became the third of three incumbents on the board to file for re-election, joining Williams Britt and Dannie Bacot.

The filing period began July 5 and ends on Friday at noon.

Filing can be done at the Board of Elections Office on Walnut Street near downtown Lumberton.