Six more charged in riot that led to 5-year-old’s shooting death

July 12, 2019 robesonian Breaking News, News, Top Stories 0
By: Staff report
D. Galbreath
B. Sampson
P. Brooks
C. Carter
H. Brewer
K. Brewer
D. Locklear

LUMBERTON — Six more people have been charged with crimes relating to a riot last month that resulted in the death of a 5-year-old child, and more charges have been added against a man already charged with second-degree murder.

Alva Paisley Oxendine Jr., of Red Springs, was shot and killed on June 5 during a fight among several adults that occurred on N.C. 72.

“This was a very serious matter in which an innocent child was unwittingly taken to an incident which led to the child’s death,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. “We intend to bring to justice every person involved in the riot.”

In addition to the murder charge, Donavan Trevale Locklear, 24, of N.C. 72 West, Red Springs, is now also charged with felony riot, felony inciting to riot, injury to personal property and disorderly conduct. Locklear was already in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond, and the new charges brought an additional $50,000 secured bond.

Newly charged are:

— Delicia Dantionette Galbreath, 33, of Hilltop Road, Red Springs, is charged with felony riot, felony inciting to riot and disorderly conduct. Galbreath was jailed under a $50,000 secured bond.

— Bella Maquai Sampson, 18, of Samsister Drive, Maxton, is charged with felony riot, simple affray, disorderly conduct and assault and battery. Sampson was jailed under a $15,000 secured bond.

— Percy Ethan-Todd Brooks, 19, of U.S. 74, Lumberton, is charged with felony riot, felony inciting to riot and disorderly conduct. Brooks was jailed under a $50,000 secured bond.

— Courtney Rose Carter, 20, of N.C. 72 West, Pembroke, is charged with felony riot and felony inciting to riot. She was jailed under a $25,000 secured bond.

— Hailey Brewer, 19, of N.C. 72 West, Red Springs, is charged with felony riot, simple affray, disorderly conduct and assault and battery. She was jailed under a $15,000 secured bond.

— Kira Brewer, 20, of N.C. 72 West, Red Springs, is charged with felony riot, felony inciting to riot and disorderly conduct. Brewer was jailed under a $50,000 secured bond.

On June 5, just after 6 p.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to a call from the town of Red Springs concerning a child having been shot. Oxendine had been taken by private vehicle to the Red Springs Police Department, and then was transported to Southeastern Regional Medical Center, where he died.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the shooting resulted from a fight involving several adults who had actually fought earlier that day and agreed to resume the fight.

Oxendine was struck by a bullet while sitting in the rear seat of his mother’s vehicle. Oxendine’s brother was also in the back seat of the vehicle, but was not injured.

