Pet of the week

July 12, 2019 robesonian News 0

Gunner is available for adoption at the Robeson County Humane Society. The German shepherd/boxer mix is less than 1 month old, weighs about 2 pounds, and will be updated on all age appropriate vaccinations, de-wormed, and will come with a neuter voucher that will cover a portion of the procedure. Gunner will be ready for a new home on about July 20. He is good with other dogs, cats and children. His adoption fee is $250 and ID is DM1905010. For information on how to adopt, email the Humane Society at [email protected], call the shelter at 910-738-8282 or visit it at 3180 W. Fifth St.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_POW-Gunner.jpg