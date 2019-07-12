Mother under $1.5M bond in 1-year-old’s death

By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — The mother of a 1-year-old child who died earlier this week is charged with crimes relating to the child’s death and is in the Robeson County jail under a $1.5 million bond.

Sarah Hardin, 25, of South Forty Drive, Shannon, is charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious injury, according to sheriff’s Maj. Damien McLean. She was arrested at her home at about 6 p.m. Friday.

McLean said more charges against Hardin are likely.

The child’s father, Jonathan Blake Barton, 17, also of South Forty Drive in Shannon, is charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious injury in the death of Jadayln Barton.

“This is such a troubling case that no one would want to imagine,” Wilkins said previously. “The condition of this innocent infant is unspeakable and was really difficult for our investigators. As the investigation continues all I can do is ask for the county to pray.”

At about 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, sheriff’s deputies were called to Southeastern Regional Medical Center in reference to Jadalyn Barton being unresponsive and having multiple bruises on her body. She had been taken by her parents to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy was performed Thursday morning in Raleigh by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the child’s cause of death.

Barton is being held in the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

