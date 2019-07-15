Drowning was a suicide

July 15, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Lumberton police say a man who drowned in the Lumber River on Sunday committed suicide.

As is The Robesonian’s policy, we don’t identify victims of suicide and rarely report them. In this instance, however, we did because the act was done in a public manner.

The suicide occurred in the river at the Second Street bridge in downtown Lumberton.

Lumberton Rescue and Emergency Medical Services recovered the body after being called at about 3:30 p.m.

Staff report