July 15, 2019 robesonian News 0

Tamara Townsend, who is homeless, reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone assaulted her by choking and slapping her in the Food Lion parking lot located at 2710 N. Roberts Ave. in Lumberton.

Kailey Prevatte, of Wildwing Road in Lumberton, reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that while she was staying at Deluxe Inn, located 3510 Capuano St. in Lumberton, someone stole her Apple Watch valued at $300, clothes valued at $50 and her wallet and its contents, valued at $30, from her room.

Jacqueline Blount, of Pineridge Drive in Lumberton, reported to the Lumberton Police Department that her 2018 Toyota Camry was broken into while it was parked at her residence. Nothing was stolen and there was no damage.

John Miller, of North Creek Road in Orrum, reported Saturday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into his 2005 GMC Envoy SUV while it was parked on East Second Street in Lumberton and stole his cellphone, valued at $150, and $3.

Maria Ramirez, of East First Street in Lumberton, reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone shot into her home, damaging the walls and a mirror. Ramirez reported that damages totaled $150.

Ashley Hunt, of Eastwood Terrace in Lumberton, reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone threw a brick into the windshield of her 2001 Pontiac Sunfire while it was parked in her driveway. Hunt reported that damages to the windshield and hood of her car totaled $900.

The following thefts were reported Friday to Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Jennie Hunt, McDaniel Road, Lumberton; Emma Locklear, Missouri Road, Maxton; Samantha Cummings, Buies Mill Road, Red Springs; Tyrone ONeill, Briarcliff Lane, Lumberton; Jessica Oxendine, Milton Drive, Maxton; Mary Locklear, Chalmers Drive, Maxton; Chester Neal, Lakewood Drive, Maxton; Tammy Smith, Trentens Road, Pembroke; Floyd Oxendine, South Forty Drive, Shannon; Christopher Bundy, Rozier Church Road, Lumberton; Henry Locklear, Deltons Road, Lumberton; Spencer Chavis, Cabinet Shop Road, Maxton; Malicia Campbell, Deer Stand Drive, Lumberton; and Jeffery Oxendine, Prospect Road, Pembroke.

The following break-ins were reported Friday to Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Adina Bryant, Old Lowery Road, Red Springs; Ellen Locklear, Lombardy Village Road, Shannon; Kendra Chestnutt, Lombardy Village Road, Shannon; Irene Hitchens, Deep Branch Road, Lumberton; Terry Morgan, Mount Tabor Road, Red Springs; Ann Hunt, East White Pond Road, Fairmont; Nikki Mitchell, Union Chapel Road, Pembroke; and Santana Deese, Camala Drive, Lumberton.

The following assaults with a deadly weapon were reported Saturday and Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Mary Yarborough, Old Red Springs Road, Maxton; and Kerry Locklear, Boogie Drive, Shannon.

Trent Locklear, of Lonnie Farm Road in Pembroke, reported Saturday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was assaulted by a deadly weapon and suffered a serious injury.