LUMBERTON — With the Friday deadline to file for municipal elections looming, just one person did so on Monday.

Tony McVickers will seek re-election for the Parkton Board of Aldermen, which has five seats that will be contested on Nov. 5. He joins incumbent Doris Underwood and challengers John Mitchell Matt and Christopher Paul Carlson. The terms are for two years.

McVickers did not provide information to The Robesonian.

Parkton Mayor Al McMillan is also seeking another two-year term.

The filing period began July 5 and ends on Friday at noon.

Filing can be done at the Board of Elections Office on Walnut Street near downtown Lumberton.