Bonds raised against parents accused in 1-year-old’s death

By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — A District Court judged on Monday raised the bonds of two people charged in the death of their 1-year-old daughter to a combined $15 million.

Judge Angelica Chavis-McIntrye first raised the bond of 25-year-old Sarah Hardin, of South Forth Drive, Shannon, from $1.5 million to $5 million and later raised the bond of 17-year-old Jonathan Black Barton from $5 million to $10 million.

They are both being held in the county jail.

The two took their child Jadalyn Barton, who was unresponsive and had multiple bruises on her body, to Southeastern Regional Medical Center at about midnight on July 9. The child later died.

An autopsy was performed Thursday morning in Raleigh by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the child’s cause of death.

Jonathan Black Barton is charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious injury in the death, and Hardin is charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious injury.

Sheriff’s Maj. Damien McLean said last week that additional charges are likely against Hardin, who is about seven months pregnant.

“This is such a troubling case that no one would want to imagine,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said previously. “The condition of this innocent infant is unspeakable and was really difficult for our investigators. As the investigation continues all I can do is ask for the county to pray.”

Murder defendents in North Carolina when initially arrested are typically jailed without bond, and then a judge will assign a bond during their first court appearance.

The child’s funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Pembroke. Burial will follow in the Oxendine Cemetery.

