McCready: Robeson deserves ‘fair share’

PEMBROKE — Congressional candidate Dan McCready recently spent a hot and steamy day at Lumbee Homecoming, walking in the parade, shaking hands and talking to scores of people who have now become old friends.

In what may be the longest congressional campaign in history, this was the Democrat’s third Lumbee Homecoming as he campaigns for votes in the Sept. 10 special election to the District 9 seat that was most recently held by Robert Pittenger, but has been vacant for more than half a year.

McCready lost the first race by about 900 votes, but the election was invalidated after his opponent, Republican Mark Harris, was found to have benefitted from the illegal harvesting of absentee ballots in Bladen County. He faces a new opponent in the special election in Dan Bishop, who won a do-over primary that did not include Harris.

McCready and Bishop are from Charlotte.

Bishop, now a state senator representing District 39, has tried to paint McCready as a Washington, D.C., liberal, a tag McCready rejects, insisting he is a moderate, and can work with Republicans.

After the parade, the Democratic candidate remained in Pembroke for the annual pow wow. He walked with and was introduced to voters by Johnny Hunt, a former county commissioner and former superintendent of the Public Schools of Robeson County.

“It’s a homecoming for me too to join in Lumbees for the third year,” McCready said. “I learn more every trip.”

It was a long day in the brutal heat that traditionally accompanies Lumbee Homecoming. As his staff visibly melted down, McCready’s freshness and energy underscored his Marine training at Camp Lejeune.

Far from Iraq where he served a 2007 deployment as a Marine captain, Robeson’s needs were more pressing on this day. Robeson is one of a string of rural counties redistricted into District 9 with the much larger Charlotte metro area. The district stretches eastward from southeast Mecklenburg and includes all Union, Anson, Richmond, Scotland and Robeson counties and parts of Bladen and Cumberland counties, combining some of the state’s poorest, rural counties with some of the richer, urban counties.

McCready has views on how to prop up the poorer, rural counties. They need an advocate, he said.

“Robeson and other counties in my district are suffering,” McCready said. “Nobody has fought for Robeson County and Eastern North Carolina for a long time.

“I will fight for Robeson County, so that it gets its fair share of federal dollars,” he said. “For every dollar Robeson sends to Washington, it gets 50 cents back.”

Getting the other 50 cents is what McCready calls Robeson’s “fair share.”

One part of the solution, he said, is Medicaid expansion to improve Robeson’s health care, add jobs and put rural hospitals in better financial condition. Another part of the solution is federal recognition of the Lumbee Tribe.

“Lack of federal recognition is a century-long disservice to the Lumbee people,” McCready said. “We need a fighter to get it done.”

McCready said the Republicans’ promises to work for recognition ring hollow.

“Pittenger couldn’t get a recognition bill out of committee, but McIntyre won approval from the entire House,” he said.

Pittenger lost to Harris in the Republican primary in May 2018, and Mike McIntyre, a Democrat and Lumberton native, represented Robeson in Congress for 18 years.

If McCready is a fighter, he sees too much partisan fighting among career politicians in Congress. Only through bipartisan leadership can Congress push through his plan to lower drug costs, he said.

“The partisan divide is killing our country,” he said. “We must put country before party, and only then will we fix our problems.”

His vision for American is the same as he shared with the platoon he led into Iraq.

“The 65 men in my platoon were from everywhere, every race, every religion, every part of the political spectrum,” McCready said. “We worked together to get the job done.”

The candidate is in a close fight for a seat in Congress. The battle lines include Robeson County, where McCready has opened an office with four full-time staffers in Lumberton.

“I get to Robeson County as often as possible,” he said. “I am running an old school, grassroots campaign.”

The Charlotte businessman is familiar with Robeson because his company owns three solar farms here. Business was not on McCready’s mind during his recent visit.

“It’s going to be a close election,” McCready said. “You know you have been campaigning hard when this is your third Lumbee Homecoming.”

Scott Bigelow Staff writer

Reach Scott Bigelow at 910-644-4497 or [email protected]

