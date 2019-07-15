Donations needed to help injured dog

July 15, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Jessica Horne - Staff writer
The Robeson County Humane Society is raising money for Barkley, whose leg was broken when he was hit by a car last month. The injury has left two options, to place a plate in the dog’s leg, or to amputate it. Any donations can be made at the society’s Facebook page, which showed $740 had been raised by Monday afternoon.

LUMBERTON — Barkley is an energetic, happy, tongue-wagging dog in need of a forever home.

And a healthy right front leg.

The 2-year-old chocolate and silver lab mix arrived at the Robeson County Humane Society last month with a broken leg, according to Bill Cerase, manager of the nonprofit’s shelter, the apparent result of an encounter with a car. That left two options, to place a plate in the dog’s leg, or to amputate it.

The society is raising money for whichever operation is deemed to offer the best potential outcome. About $2,800 is needed for the plate, and $800 for the amputation.

Donations can be made at the society’s Facebook page, which showed $740 had been raised by Monday afternoon.

“We’d like to ask for support on his behalf,” a post on the Robeson County Humane Society’s Facebook page reads in part. “Without the help we receive from the citizens of our community and surrounding communities, we would not be able to save all the animals that we do. Thank you!”

Donations can also be made through mail or dropped off at the shelter’s location at 3180 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton.

Katherine Floyd, animal cruelty investigator with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, expressed gratitude to the shelter and to an unnamed volunteer who helped rescue Barkley. The dog was found limping in a parking lot in Fairmont after he had been hit by a car, she said.

“I just appreciate the humane society for taking the dog in,” she said.

Floyd said the dog’s leg was “a clean break” that just didn’t heal correctly.

Barkley is available for adoption. Cerase pointed out that if Barkley loses his leg, that dogs typically adjust very well to getting around on three legs.

Prospective owners must fill out an adoption application and turn it in to the shelter. The shelter takes anywhere from one to three days to process the applications.

All animals at the shelter have been spayed and neutered, and are up to date on all medications and vaccinations.

The shelter has six adult dogs under the adoption fee of $50.

Adult cats have been sponsored by a private donation, so the adoption fee for prospective owners has been waived at this time, Cerase said. The adoption fee for kittens 6 months old is $100, and $250 for puppies of that age.

Jessica Horne

Staff writer

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

