Crime report

July 16, 2019 robesonian

The following thefts were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Mary Lambert, Franklin Street, Rowland; and Linda Lowery, Dilbert Lane, Maxton.

The following break-ins were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Clayton Mobile Homes, Oakgrove Church Road, Lumberton; and Herman Lowry, Mt. Zion Road, Lumberton.

Larry Williamson, an employee of Billy’s Automotive located 3696 Cox Road in Lumberton, reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone damaged the chain-link fence gate of the business. Williamson reported that damages totaled $500.