Man charged in break-inss

July 16, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report
RED SPRINGS — A Red Springs man has been arrested in relation to two incidents of breaking and entering.

Haroldton Hunt, 45, of 2817 Mt. Zion Church Road in Red Springs, was arrested Monday by Red Springs police Detective Lonnie Hausler, according to Maj. Kimothy Monroe. Hunt was charged for his role in the breaking-and-entering, and larceny from two houses, one located at 422 E. Second Ave. and one at 204 Peachtree St. Jewelry, money, electronics and an undisclosed type of firearm were taken during the crimes.

Hunt was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond, according to Monroe.

Staff report