Hill seeks re-election in Parkton

RALEIGH — A bill amending the state’s recognition of the Lumbee Tribe is one of three sponsored by Lumberton’s resident senator that have cleared the General Assembly and now are headed to the governor’s desk.

Danny Britt, a Republican who represents all of Robeson County, is a primary sponsor of all the bills — SB 218, which says the Lumbee Tribe’s government carries out duties and responsibilities similar to the state’s; SB 420, which provides certain benefits to members of the N.C. National Guard; and SB 493, which addresses procedural matters related to someone being ordered to participate in domestic violence abuser treatment.

Gov. Roy Cooper will have 10 days from the day each bill hits his desk to sign it into law or veto. If he takes no action the legislation becomes law.

The Lumbee legislation could make the tribe eligible for more funding sources.

“Senate Bill 218 clarifies the definition for the Lumbee tribe, treating them as a governmental entity and allowing them to make application for certain governmental grants for education and health care, which currently they cannot apply for,” Britt said. “This is huge for our county and so many of its residents who are Lumbee Tribe members.”

The bill also has a provision that allows for removal of certain restrictive covenants placed on land the Lumbee Tribe bought for use as the tribal cultural center, he said. The removal of these covenants will benefit the tribe in the use of the land for years to come.

“I worked closely on Senate Bill 218 with my other primary sponsors, Sen. Dan Bishop and Sen. Tom McInnis,” Britt said. “On the House side I was supported on this legislation by Reps. (Brenden) Jones and (Charles) Graham. Rep. Jones carried this bill on the House floor when it was voted through the House.”

Graham is a Democrat from Lumberton, and Jones is a Republican whose District 46 covers part of Robeson County.

“This is something we have been working on for 18 months,” Tribal Chairman Harvey Godwin Jr. said.

The bill started out as two pieces of legislation and was combined in the House, he said. The combined legislation was then sent to the Senate, where it received final approval Monday by a vote of 45 to 0.

“The bill elevates the Lumbee Tribe government in the eyes of the state,” Godwin said.

It gives the tribe leverage to pursue grants for which it could not apply in the past, he said. One example is federal park grants, which can be used to expand and operate the cultural center in Maxton.

With the covenants removed, the tribe can pursue plans to expand the offerings there, Godwin said. The tribe wants to add parking for recreational vehicles, camping sites and hiking trials. Fishing and boating can be added as lake activities once the dam, damaged by hurricanes Matthew and Florence, is repaired.

The bill also allows the tribe to officially call it the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center, Godwin said. When the land was first bought from the state in 2013 the center was recorded on the deed as the North Carolina Indian Culture Center.

“I am very grateful to the General Assembly for passing this bill,” Godwin said.

Senate Bill 420 clarifies that members of the North Carolina National Guard cannot be forced to use vacation or other leave time from their employers to cover time spent on active military deployment.

“Currently in federal law there are protections extended when soldiers are on federal active duty,” Britt said. “This law will now extend those same benefits to soldiers who were called to extended state active duty, such as our many soldiers in the 30th Heavy Brigade Combat Team in National Guard units spread across Robeson County who are often times called during natural disasters to assist in recovery, relief and security efforts.”

Senate Bill 493 requires that someone who is ordered to domestic violence abuser treatment must show that they have complied with the order and complete court-ordered abuser treatment or face being held in contempt of court, the senator said.

“As always, I am honored to be in a position to put forward necessary and meaningful legislation,” Britt said.

Godwin https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Godwin-Harvey.jpg Godwin Britt https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_danny-britt-perferred-5.jpg Britt

Heads to governor for his signature

T.C. Hunter Managing editor