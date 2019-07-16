Hill seeks re-election in Parkton

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — For the second straight day, just one person filed for the Nov. 5 municipal elections, and for the second straight day, that person was an incumbent on the Parkton Board of Aldermen.

Robin Hill joins fellow incumbents Tony McVickers and Doris Underwood in seeking re-election to any of the five seats that will be contested. They are joined by challengers John Mitchell Matt and Christopher Paul Carlson. The terms are for two years.

Hill did not provide information to The Robesonian.

Parkton Mayor Al McMillan is also seeking another two-year term.

The filing period began July 5 and ends on Friday at noon.

Filing can be done at the Board of Elections Office on Walnut Street near downtown Lumberton.

