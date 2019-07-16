Missing child found safe; mother charged

July 16, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report
Askew

LUMBERTON — A Bladen County infant who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been located and the infant’s mother has been charged, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

Lonnisha Renee Askew, 4 months old, had been taken from a day care near Bladenboro on Monday evening by Juanita Renee Askew, 22, of Whiteville, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Askew, the child’s mother and non-custodial parent, went to the day care, grabbed the child and fled, officials said.

Juanita Askew turned the baby over to family members after they talked her into surrendering Lonnisha to them, and the baby was recovered near a bus station in Lumberton, according to the Sheriff’s Office

Askew and her boyfriend were arrested during a traffic stop in Lumberton on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Sheriff’s Office. She was charged with abduction of a child and placed in the Bladen County jail under a $500,000 bond. The boyfriend was questioned and released.

Lonnisha will be placed in the custody of the Bladen County Department of Social Services.

“I would like to thank the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Lumberton Police Department, the State Bureau of Investigation, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, both the Columbus County and Bladen County Department of Social Services, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Amber Alert folks for all working with us to get Lonnisha back safely,” Bladen County Sheriff James A. McVicker said. “It was a joint effort and I would be remiss if I did not thank the media for helping us get the word out.”

Askew
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_askew.jpgAskew

Staff report