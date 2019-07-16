Fairmont kids treated to beach trip

Thirty children boarded a bus Tuesday morning to travel to the N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher and the Fort Fisher Air Force Recreation area. The trip is a part of a summer initiative by Tomorrow’s Children Today Inc., which offers local children the opportunity to take a day trip during the summer. Thirty children boarded a bus Tuesday morning to travel to the N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher and the Fort Fisher Air Force Recreation area. The trip is a part of a summer initiative by Tomorrow’s Children Today Inc., which offers local children the opportunity to take a day trip during the summer. McCrimmon McCrimmon

FAIRMONT — About 30 young people boarded a bus on Tuesday morning for a beach trip that was expected to be educational and fun.

Phostenia McCrimmon, founder of Tomorrow’s Children Today Inc., leads an initiative that offers children in the Fairmont area the opportunity to take day trips in the summer, and on Tuesday they gathered about 8 a.m. for a trip to N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher and the Fort Fisher Air Force Recreation Area.

“I just love children, and children don’t have nothing to do (over the summer break),” said McCrimmon, who in 1994 was awarded the state’s Order of the Long Leaf Pine, North Carolina’s highest civilian award.

She said children who enjoy a good childhood are more likely to become good adults.

McCrimmon recalled when she was a child and returning to school after the summer break. She said the teacher would give her and her classmates a sheet of paper to write down what they did during the summer break. McCrimmon said she wants to make sure the children who got on the bus on Tuesday have an adventure to share.

“These children don’t have to say they played with a stick all summer,” she said with a laugh.

The trip is paid for through donations, often by individuals or organizations who sponsor attendees. First Baptist Church, located at 301 N. Main St. in Fairmont, also helps make the trip possible, McCrimmon said.

The summer trip initiative is in its fourth year. Previous trips have been to N.C. A&T State University, Southport Beach and the N.C. Aquarium.

“It’s a good experience for the youth to learn something … and to come to Fairmont and get a trip like this, this is amazing,” said chaperone Betty Mickens, 67, whose grandchildren and niece were on the bus Tuesday.

Regina Hill, 54, whose two grandchildren made the trip, said the initiative offers “community outreach and fun” to local children. The trips also help bring the community together. Hill plans to sponsor a child next year.

Also in attendance was Daniel Isley, a Fairmont native who lives in New York City. Isley had returned home for a family reunion when McCrimmon invited him to ride along.

“I knew she had done this before and I had never been on a trip with her, so I decided to take the trip,” he said.

Isley is the son of John Henry Isley, a professor who helped start the first African American school in Fairmont, according to Fairmont Commissioner Charles Kemp. Professor Isley served as principal at the school in the South Quarters (Old Field) area.

Kemp described McCrimmon as a selfless “community activist.”

“It’s not about her, it’s not about self, what she does,” he said. “It’s all about the children.”

The NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher is located in Kure Beach on U.S. 421, just 20 miles south of Wilmington, according to the aquarium’s website. The aquarium offers a variety of tours that include viewing from Cape Fear Shoals, an area just above the tanks as sharks, stingray and other fish are fed. The “fins and family” tour includes a tour, crafts and exploration of the aquarium. In addition, it also offers an “aquarist apprentice” tour where visitors can prepare food for animals and participate in daily animal care tasks.

“Children and teachers/staff in registered North Carolina school groups are admitted at no charge if the group is registered two weeks in advance,” the website reads in part.

Jessica Horne Staff writer

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

