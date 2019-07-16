Housing development planned for Fairmont

Tatum Tatum Latonja Fant, CEO of Adagio Inc., explains her plans for a housing devopment called Village of Hope. Latonja Fant, CEO of Adagio Inc., proposed plans Tuesday at the Board of Commissioners meeting for the renovation project of the Bonaventure site located next to the Gaston Sealey warehouse on South Main Street in Fairmont. Latonja Fant, CEO of Adagio Inc., explains her plans for a housing devopment called Village of Hope. Latonja Fant, CEO of Adagio Inc., proposed plans Tuesday at the Board of Commissioners meeting for the renovation project of the Bonaventure site located next to the Gaston Sealey warehouse on South Main Street in Fairmont.

FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Board of Commissioners heard Tuesday that plans are proceeding on a housing development on South Main Street

Latonja Fant, CEO of Adagio Inc., updated the commissioners during their regular meeting on her planned renovation of the Bonaventure site next to the Gaston Sealey warehouse. The plans include building 23 single-family homes and a career center.

“Where we are now in the project, I have secured the property and I don’t want to call it ‘Bonaventure,’ but ‘Village of Hope,’” Fant said.

She is waiting for final paperwork on the Bonaventure site to be signed.

However, the Sealey warehouse has been sold, Fant said. The warehouse originally was to be the site of the career center. Fant said she is willing to make an offer to the owners of the warehouse, but also is working to secure the vacant lot at South Main Street and Highway 130 Bypass.

“If we’re not able to acquire the warehouse, then what we will do is we will still build the 23-unit single-family homes on the Village of Hope property,” Fant said. “Then across the street we will do the apartment building.”

She is actively searching for new property in the area to develop more housing, Fant said.

A portion of the homes and apartment units will be designated for sale to military veterans, she said.

“I have a heart for veterans, part of my nonprofit is we house homeless veterans in transitional housing to help them get back on their feet and so that will be an additional opportunity for those that have served us and served us with everything they have,” Fant said.

Adagio Inc. will provide affordable housing that will range in price from $85,000 to $125,000, she said. The company will offer two-story homes and ranch-style homes. The multi-family apartments will consist of two- and three-bedroom units.

In other business, the commissioners added Deputy Finance Officer/Deputy Town Clerk Donna Jacobs as a designated representative and authorized signer on the town’s BB&T account.

Commissioner Charles Kemp suggested allowing the Stop the Violence organization to use the town’s bus for a day trip on Aug. 3. Town Manager Katrina Tatum nixed the idea because the town does not have the proper liability insurance on the bus.

Kemp praised the Public Works Department for its quick response Tuesday when a fire hydrant near Commissioner J.J. McCree’s yard was damaged. The hydrant was hit by car and the town lost 900,000 gallons of water.

Tatum said anyone who has more information about the incident should come forward.

Jessica Horne Staff writer

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

