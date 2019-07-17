Brothers accused of burglaries

By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — Two brothers were arrested on Monday and charged with burglaries, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

James Lyle Wheeler, 38, of Fayetteville, and Cody Wheeler, 32, of Parkton, were arrested by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division.

James Wheeler was charged with seven counts of breaking and entering, seven counts of larceny after breaking and entering, and possession of burglary tools. The charges are in relation to multiple breaking-and-enterings of convenience stores that occurred throughout Robeson County.

He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $43,000 secured bond.

Cody Wheeler was charged with breaking and entering, and larceny after breaking and entering in relation to a case that was investigated by the St. Pauls Police Department.

He was jailed under a $5,500 secured bond.

Staff report